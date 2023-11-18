 Screen time found to change children’s brain physically, functionally, say researchers : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Screen time found to change children’s brain physically, functionally, say researchers

Screen time found to change children’s brain physically, functionally, say researchers

Screen time impacts development of executive functions of brain such as working memory, planning and responding flexibly to changing situations

Screen time found to change children’s brain physically, functionally, say researchers

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 18

Screen time leads to physical and functional changes in the brains of children under 12 years of age, impacting their development, scientists have found after reviewing 33 brain imaging studies spanning 23 years and involving 30,000 participants.

Screen time, referring to the time children spend watching television or playing computer games, was found to impact the development of executive functions of brain such as working memory, planning and responding flexibly to changing situations by making structural changes in the pre-frontal cortex, the scientists found.

Further, the children’s ability to process sensory information such as touch, pressure, heat, cold, and pain was also affected through changes in their parietal lobes, the researchers from Hong Kong, China and Australia found.

They wanted to understand how digital engagement influenced brain’s plasticity during critical periods of child development. Brain’s plasticity, or neuroplasticity, refers to the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganisation, developing different or new functions.

While visual development was considered to take place before a child turns eight years, language acquisition was thought to happen up to the age of 12 years.

The researchers found that digital activity also made changes to the children’s temporal lobes - important for memory, hearing and language - and their occipital lobes, which helps in interpreting visual information. They have published their findings in the journal Early Education and Development.

“It should be recognised by both educators and caregivers that children’s cognitive development may be influenced by their digital experiences,” said the study’s corresponding author, Hui Li, from The Education University of Hong Kong.

In some studies, screen time was found to negatively impact brain functions required for attention and higher thinking skills involved in controlling one’s behaviour, the researchers said, which evaluated studies on children’s digital use and associated brain development published between January 2000 and April 2023.

Some of these studies involving device-based research found that tablet users had worse brain function and problem-solving tasks.

Further, video games and high internet usage were found to be associated with degrading intelligence scores and brain volume.

However, instead of advocating limits on screen time, the researchers urged “policymakers to help parents navigate the digital world by promoting programs which support positive brain development.”

Limiting their screen time was effective but confrontational, Li said.

“More innovative, friendly, and practical strategies could be developed and implemented. Those in policy making positions should supply suitable guidance, involvement and backing for children’s digital use,” said Li.

“It is imperative for policymakers to develop and execute policies grounded in empirical evidence to safeguard and enhance brain development in children as they navigate the digital era,” said lead author Dandan Wu of the Education University of Hong Kong.

Wu said that this could involve offering resources and incentives for the creation and examination of digital interventions aimed at bolstering brain growth in children.

About the practical implication of the study findings, Wu said that they could help educators and caregivers in supplying suitable guidance on children’s digital use. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

4
Punjab

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Punjab

Sikh teen stabbed to death in London street fight, 4 held

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

7
Delhi

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

8
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

9
India

Indian Air Force opened 'unfeasible' landing ground for rescue of people trapped inside tunnel in Uttarakhand

10
Chandigarh

Punjab logs 1,150 farm fires; total cases reach 33,082

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Haryana govt to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on 75 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Dy CM Chautala

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken, says Vaishnaw

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don’t take action

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digit...

Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

City’s 24-hour average AQI improves from 405 on Friday to 31...

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

The high-end hotel is being run by Oberoi group

OSD to Punjab CM Manjit Sidhu resigns

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

He resigns citing health issues


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Delhi air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’, but no respite for residents from toxic air

Air pollution in Delhi drops from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘severe’

Employee booked for filing false plaints, fabricating evidence

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

28 cases of farm fire filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Jalandhar: One hurt as car hits ACP's vehicle

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Jagraon house in a shambles, courtesy govt’s apathy

Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Youth shot in Canada

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp