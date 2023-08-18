 Soils play key role in keeping the planet cool, reveals study : The Tribune India

Soils play key role in keeping the planet cool, reveals study

The study is crucial, since this summer has witnessed some of planet’s warmest temperatures ever recorded

Soils play key role in keeping the planet cool, reveals study

Research has found that mineral-associated organic matter releases less carbon into the atmosphere because it is less susceptible to decomposition by microbes. ANI



ANI

Orlando (US), August 17

The study looked at a way to prevent soil carbon from evaporating and retaining heat in the atmosphere.

A new initiative from the University of Central Florida seeks to chill the atmosphere by using soils.

The project, which will be supported by a roughly $7,50,000 USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant, will look at a way to prevent carbon from escaping soils and turning into the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide warms the Earth by trapping heat as it builds up in the atmosphere.

The study is crucial since, according to NASA, this summer has witnessed some of the planet’s warmest temperatures ever recorded.

“When we talk about climate change, a lot of people have the misperception that most of the Earth’s carbon is stored in the atmosphere,” said Lisa Chambers, the project’s principal investigator and an associate professor in UCF’s Department of Biology. “But the atmospheric carbon pool is actually quite small, relative to the pool of carbon in the soil.”

The research will focus on histosols, or organic-rich soils, in the Everglades Agricultural Area located south of Lake Okeechobee in Florida.

Histosols comprise only about 1.3 per cent of Earth’s land surface but store approximately 23 per cent of its carbon. The nutrient-rich soils are perfect for agriculture, but their drainage and cultivation lead to increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The research team, which includes Jehangir Bhadha from the University of Florida and Jing Hu from Mississippi State University, will examine adding fine minerals “such as silt and clays” to the histosols to prevent carbon from escaping.

Research has found that mineral-associated organic matter releases less carbon into the atmosphere because it is less susceptible to decomposition by microbes.

“It’s been shown through carbon-14 dating that the carbon that’s associated with these fine silts and clays has remained in the soil the longest,” Chambers said. “Whereas unassociated, loose organic matter only dates back tens to hundreds of years old and is easily decomposed by microbes into CO2, the mineral-associated organic matter has been aged to be millennia.”

She says the Everglades Agricultural Area is the perfect place to perform the research because not only could the work help with climate change, but it could also improve agricultural production and sustainability in the area.

Soil subsidence due to decomposing histosols has become a major problem in the Everglades Agricultural Area, where in some locations soil elevation has dropped as much as six feet over the past 100 years.

“The cas been so unprotected and oxidizing so fast, that there are places where the soils are almost completely gone, turned back into carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and they’re almost down to bedrock,” she said. “So, it’s kind of a precarious situation.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Sports

Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India's Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

3
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

4
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

5
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

8
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

9
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

10
J & K

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...

241 judges’ posts remain vacant in Haryana due to differences between state govt and high court

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...

‘I lost all my savings, everything is gone…’says the only survivor of Shimla’s Shiv temple hit by massive landslide

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former Ministry of Steel official

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day