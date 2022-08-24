Sony India unveils shotgun microphone for vlogging

IANS

New Delhi, August 24

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone—the ECM-G1 -- that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio.

Priced at Rs 10,290, the ECM-G1 features a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.

“The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging and interviews. It captures voices clearly, contains a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors, and has an optimised frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise,” the company said in a statement.

“The cableless design avoids cable-transmitted vibration noise when attached to a Sony camera with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe,” it added.

The company claimed that ECM-super-cardioid G1’s pick-up pattern emphasises clear sound collection from in front of the camera, with ambient noise minimized to ensure only wanted audio is caught—ideal for selfie shooting.

Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1, which is available across online and offline stores, reduces echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation, resulting in clear conversation sound capture, it said.

Sony mentioned that a recording cable is included, and the microphone jack is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.