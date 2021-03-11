Sony PlayStation VR2 likely to have at least 20 games

The headset will come with new VR2 Sense controllers and have a display resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels for each eye, a 110-degree field of view, a maximum framerate of 120Hz and 4K HDR support

Sony PlayStation VR2 likely to have at least 20 games

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

Tokyo, May 27

Japanese tech giant Sony is planning to bring another next-gen product to market, an upgraded virtual reality headset.

According to Engadget, PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) may not have a release date yet, but Sony has big plans for it.

At an investor briefing, the company revealed that there will be at least 20 "major" PSVR 2 games available at the jump.

There will be a blend of first- and third-party titles, the report said.

Sony did not reveal more specifics in its slide deck, but it did include key art for Horizon: Call of the Mountain. That is a VR spinoff of the Horizon games, but it is not a confirmed PSVR 2 launch title as yet.

It is not clear whether any of the games in question will be remastered, upgraded versions of existing titles (such as No Man's Sky and Tetris Effect) or ports from other VR platforms.

One third-party game that will definitely be available when PSVR 2 arrives is Among Us VR, according to Schell Games.

Other titles that are coming to the platform include Firmament from Myst developer Cyan Worlds, multiple games from Fracked studio nDreams and one by Coatsink, the team behind Jurassic World Aftermath.

Sony revealed the design of the PSVR 2 back in February.

The headset will come with new VR2 Sense controllers and have a display resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels for each eye, a 110-degree field of view, a maximum framerate of 120Hz and 4K HDR support. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

3
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

4
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

5
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

6
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

7
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

8
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

9
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

10
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Don't Miss

View All
China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’
Delhi

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Top News

7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into Shyok river near Loc in Turtuk sector of Ladakh

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Teenager murdered by friend in Patiala’s Nabha

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling