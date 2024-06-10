 Starliner flight is one big step for Boeing’s space capsule, but many hurdles remain : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Starliner flight is one big step for Boeing’s space capsule, but many hurdles remain

Starliner flight is one big step for Boeing’s space capsule, but many hurdles remain

Test pilots Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to return to Earth as soon as June 14 or stay as long as 45 days

Starliner flight is one big step for Boeing’s space capsule, but many hurdles remain

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying two astronauts aboard Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT), is launched on a mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral in Florida. Reuters Photo



Reuters

Washington, June 10

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft scored a crucial achievement last week with the delivery of two astronauts to the International Space Station, but problems encountered along its journey in space and more hurdles that lie ahead make the aerospace giant’s goal toward routine missions a distant prospect.

The CST-100 Starliner capsule’s first crewed docking with two astronauts to the International Space Station, on Thursday, marked a long-sought safety demonstration for two audiences: NASA, which wants a second US spacecraft for rides to orbit, and the nascent market for private astronaut missions that is currently dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Crew Dragon capsule.

But before Boeing can chip away at SpaceX’s grip on government and private orbital human spaceflight, its Starliner has several more test objectives to reach.

“It’s a critical step, because if they can’t successfully transport human beings to space, and safely return them, then they haven’t proven what they need to do to conduct any missions,” said Patricia Sanders, who until February was the longtime chair of NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel.

The crew - veteran astronauts and test pilots Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams - could return to Earth as soon as June 14 or stay as long as 45 days, NASA officials said.

During Starliner’s 24-hour trek to reach the space station orbiting some 240 miles (386 km) above, the gumdrop-shaped spacecraft sprang four helium leaks and had five onboard thrusters go dead, delaying its ISS docking.

“Starliner made us work a little harder to get docked,” NASA’s commercial crew chief Steve Stich told a news conference.

But some achievements include Wilmore taking manual control and testing steering, overall mission safety and the craft autonomously docked at the station. Over the next several days, Starliner will aim to show it can undock, manoeuvre more, then safely return to Earth.

Still, the helium leaks and propulsion failures, while no danger to astronauts, NASA officials said, are a nagging concern.

Boeing’s first found a leak of helium - used to add pressure to the thruster’s propellants - while Starliner was on the ground last month, and NASA officials deemed it low-risk for flight. NASA officials said the thruster failures appeared similar to those found on Starliner’s 2022 uncrewed test to the ISS.

“We don’t quite understand why they’re happening,” Stich said.

Boeing has said it plans to redesign valves on Starliner’s propulsion system after the company and NASA identified a flaw in 2022. And the company is receiving $5.5 million from NASA to study potentially redesigning Starliner’s batteries, according to federal contract records.

“If they had something that required a design change that was going to be expensive and time-consuming, it may impact their business decision for going forward,” Sanders said.

Starliner development challenges already have cost Boeing roughly $1.5 billion.

The spacecraft’s redesigns could drag out if Boeing has to involve its supply chain. In 2022, Boeing and its propulsion system supplier, L3 Harris’ Aerojet Rocketdyne, feuded for months over which company was responsible for defects in Starliner’s propulsion system valves and who would pay for the components’ redesign, Reuters reported that year.

The company said it might implement that design change on a later flight, while a temporary workaround is in place.

Musk has boasted SpaceX as having an edge in being more vertically integrated.

A novel valve issue on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in 2019 caused one of its spacecraft to explode during an uncrewed ground test in 2019, prompting SpaceX to redesign the capsule’s abort propulsion system. The redesigned system flew its first crew roughly a year later. And the company in 2021 redesigned Crew Dragon’s toilet in less than two months.

“Fixing a design flaw or even something of concern like a battery is much easier in a vertically integrated company,” said former SpaceX Crew Dragon mission director Abhi Tripathi who was involved in the spacecraft’s design changes.

It is not yet clear to NASA officials if the issues that occurred during Starliner’s first crewed mission would warrant redesigns. NASA and Boeing will spend months reviewing mission data and examining the flight problems to determine if Starliner can be certified for routine flights.

“It’s not a success until they safely return, and until we understand the implications of any anomalies that occurred during the mission,” Sanders said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

2
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

3
Trending

Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

4
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

5
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

6
Punjab

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

10
Sports

India beat Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

9 pilgrims were killed and 41 others were injured in the dea...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Upper Yamuna River Board says Himachal Pradesh has not share...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

The greetings match those sent by Modi when Sharif was sworn...

Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

The top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate by Ju...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh to respond to ED’s affidavit

Delhi court fixes June 18 for Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET