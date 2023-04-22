 Students found to fare better at accounting exams than ChatGPT : The Tribune India

Students found to fare better at accounting exams than ChatGPT

The bot was seen to also make nonsensical mathematical errors such as adding two numbers in a subtraction problem, or dividing numbers incorrectly

Students found to fare better at accounting exams than ChatGPT

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, April 22

Researchers found students to have fared better at accounting exams than ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot product.

Despite this, they said ChatGPT’s performance was “impressive” and that it was a “game changer that will change the way everyone teaches and learns - for the better”.

The researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU), US, and 186 other universities wanted to know how OpenAI’s technology would fare on accounting exams. They have published their findings in the journal Issues in Accounting Education.

In the researchers’ accounting exam, students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT’s score of 47.4 per cent.

While in 11.3 per cent of the questions, ChatGPT was found to score higher than the student average, doing particularly well on accounting information systems (AIS) and auditing, the AI bot was found to perform worse on tax, financial, and managerial assessments. Researchers think this could possibly be because ChatGPT struggled with the mathematical processes required for the latter type.

The AI bot, which uses machine learning to generate natural language text, was further found to do better on true/false questions (68.7 per cent correct) and multiple-choice questions (59.5 per cent), but struggled with short-answer questions (between 28.7 and 39.1 per cent).

In general, the researchers said that higher-order questions were harder for ChatGPT to answer. In fact, sometimes ChatGPT was found to provide authoritative written descriptions for incorrect answers, or answer the same question different ways.

They also found that ChatGPT often provided explanations for its answers, even if they were incorrect. Other times, it went on to select the wrong multiple-choice answer, despite providing accurate descriptions.

Researchers importantly noted that ChatGPT sometimes made up facts. For example, when providing a reference, it generated a real-looking reference that was completely fabricated. The work and sometimes the authors did not even exist.

The bot was seen to also make nonsensical mathematical errors such as adding two numbers in a subtraction problem, or dividing numbers incorrectly.

Wanting to add to the intense ongoing debate about how how models like ChatGPT should factor into education, lead study author David Wood, a BYU professor of accounting, decided to recruit as many professors as possible to see how the AI fared against actual university accounting students.

His co-author recruiting pitch on social media exploded: 327 co-authors from 186 educational institutions in 14 countries participated in the research, contributing 25,181 classroom accounting exam questions.

They also recruited undergraduate BYU students to feed another 2,268 textbook test bank questions to ChatGPT. The questions covered AIS, auditing, financial accounting, managerial accounting and tax, and varied in difficulty and type (true/false, multiple choice, short answer).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram, Faridabad emerge hotspots with over 60% cases

2
Himachal

Unseasonal snowfall leaves Shimla, Kinnaur apple orchardists worried

3
Punjab

Buyer of shared property can’t claim exclusive right over a portion: Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father held for 'extortion'

5
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Creation of theatre commands delayed

6
Punjab

4 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

8
Comment Nous Indica

BJP’s strategic shift

9
Punjab

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

10
Chandigarh

Phase 2 of Sector 53 housing scheme: Chandigarh Housing Board to construct 48 four-bedroom flats

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD

No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD

High temperatures in northern and central plains had forced ...

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says ‘ready to pay any price for speaking the truth’

Congress leader had to vacate government accommodation after...

PSLV C55 carrying two Singapore satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...

Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection

Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection

Due to unavailability of a judge — who is part of Constituti...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district