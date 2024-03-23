Study shows how to track valuable ‘green’ metals from depths of Earth

Sydney, March 23
Australian researchers have in a new study discussed how low temperature and carbon-rich melts can help bring concentrations of valuable metals, used in renewable energy technologies, from deep within the Earth’s interior mantle.
The team from Macquarie University carried out high-pressure and high-temperature experiments which created small amounts of molten carbonate material. The temperatures were akin to those around 90 kilometres deep in the mantle, below the Earth’s crust.
A majority of the rock in the Earth’s crust is silicate in composition, but a tiny proportion of carbon and water gets melted with lower temperatures.
The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that the “carbonate melts can dissolve and carry a range of critical metals and compounds from surrounding rocks in the mantle.”
These include nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and silver, as well as oxidised sulphur.
“We knew that carbonate melts carried rare earth elements, but this research goes further,” said Dr. Isra Ezad, a postdoctoral research student at Macquarie’s School of Natural Sciences.
“We show this molten rock containing carbon takes up sulphur in its oxidised form, while also dissolving precious and base metals—‘green’ metals of the future—extracted from the mantle,” Ezad added.
This is more important due to the soaring demand for these essential metals and hard-to-find reliable sources, Dr. Ezad said, stressing the importance of tracking carbonate melts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...
Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against his arrest by ED, seeks urgent hearing
Sources, however, say Kejriwal's petition is likely to be ta...
Congress's 4th list of 45 out; Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi, Digvijaya Singh fielded from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh
Newly inducted leader Lal Singh to contest from Jammu and Ka...
143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested
Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...