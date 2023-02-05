Telegram adds real-time message translation in its new update

IANS
New Delhi, February 5
Telegram Messenger has added major features in its latest update to its application, including Translating Entire Chats, Profile Picture Maker, Emoji Categories etc.
With the "Translating Entire Chats" feature, premium users will be able to translate entire chats, groups and channels in real-time by tapping the Translate bar at the top.
However, all users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping "Translate".
The "Profile Photo Maker" will allow users to quickly turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for their accounts, groups or channels.
Everyone can use animated and custom emojis for these pictures, even if they don't have Telegram Premium, said the company.
Moreover, the company also added "Emoji Categories", in which users will get stickers and emoji sorted by categories.
Telegram users can send more than a million different stickers and emojis, but choosing the right one doesn't have to be a full-time job, the company added.
The messaging platform also introduced the "Network Usage" feature, which will allow users to see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts for Wi-fi and mobile data -- and adjust their auto-download settings to suit their data plan.
With the "Auto-Save Incoming Media" feature, users can control when media is saved automatically to their gallery based on its size, type and which chat it was received from.
This feature also supports exceptions, so users can only save exactly what they want.
In addition, Telegram also introduced Granular Media Permissions, Annual Premium Subscription, Chat Selection for Bots, Re-Login with Apple and Google ID, New Custom Emojis, and New Interactive Emojis.
