 Tesla Full Self-Driving beta now available: Elon Musk : The Tribune India

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta now available: Elon Musk

The rollout of FSD comes at a time when Tesla faces a criminal investigation over potentially false claims related to Autopilot

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta now available: Elon Musk

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



IANS

San Francisco, November 24

Elon Musk on Thursday said that the Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now available to anyone in North America.

"Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

The rollout of FSD comes at a time when Tesla faces a criminal investigation from the US Department of Justice over potentially false claims related to Autopilot, the company's advanced driver assistance system.

In September, a Tesla owner sued the electric car maker, saying the company and its CEO are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software.

Briggs Matsko from California said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to get 'Enhanced Autopilot', which was sold as a precursor to FSD software that now costs $15,000 but is still in the Beta phase.

Moreover, in August, Musk had come under heavy scrutiny on the controversial Autopilot advanced driver assistance system that has allegedly killed many, with both federal and state regulators turning up the heat on the electric car-maker.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also upgraded its investigation from a preliminary evaluation to an engineering analysis, asking Tesla to answer questions about its cabin camera as part of a probe into 8,30,000 vehicles that include Autopilot.

At Tesla AI Day 2022, Musk said the FSD technology will be ready for a global roll-out by the end of this year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

4
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

7
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

10
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia: - Scam Exposed - ViaKeto Gummies AU | Is It Gold Coast Keto Trusted Results?

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

‘Woh bhi kya din thay’: Food bill from 1985 with ‘Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5’ goes viral
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India: Study
Health

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin Pilot hits back after Gehlot’s traitor barb; says CM ‘calls me nikamma, naakara, gaddar; defies my upbringing to use such language’

Sachin Pilot hits back after Gehlot’s traitor barb; says CM ‘calls me nikamma, naakara, gaddar; defies my upbringing to use such language’

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministe...

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

The issue led to an outrage in some quarters as women rights...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Cyber attack: AIIMS-Delhi digital services down for second day

Cyber attack: AIIMS-Delhi digital services down for second day

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Second session of polygraph test on Shradha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala under way

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala