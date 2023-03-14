Tesla Model S Plaid finally achieves 322 km/h speed with new brakes

IANS
San Francisco, March 14
Elon Musk-own Tesla's Model S Plaid has finally achieved its initial promise to reach a top speed of 322 kms/h with the new ceramic brakes.
Tesla claimed a top speed of 322 km/h when it initially unveiled the Model S Plaid, its new high-performance flagship electric car. However, the car's top speed was "only" 262 km/h when it was first delivered last year, reports Electrek.
A racecar driver published a video in collaboration with Tesla Belgium where he was provided with a Model S Plaid with the ceramic brake update to complete a test lap at Circuit de Bresse.
This suggests that the automaker is preparing to install its own brake upgrade.
"And let me tell you guy, this is a completely different animal compare to the stock car!" the driver was quoted as saying.
He mentioned that the vehicle did not have a speed limiter, and that he achieved 350 km/h several times.
Also, the driver claimed that he managed to beat the lap record for a street-legal car at the race track with the upgraded S Plaid.
For the Model S Plaid, the automaker introduced a new "Track Mode" in January last year that increased the top speed to 282 km/h.
It seemed that the brakes were the limiting factor.
"Tesla didn't want to unlock higher top speeds without the electric supercar having bigger brakes that be able to slow it down after achieving this new top speed," the report said.
In June last year, the Model S Plaid broke a 322 km/h top speed for the first time after being hacked by the owner to remove the automaker's speed limiter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments
The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout
BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...
Video: Himachal CM Sukhu arrives in his old Maruti Alto car to attend his first Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha
Said he has been using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha since ...