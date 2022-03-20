Tesla named 'most trusted' brand developing fully-autonomous vehicles

San Francisco, March 20
Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla was recently named the "most-trusted" brand in the pursuit of fully-autonomous vehicles, according to a new study.
The study surveyed consumer perception regarding fully-autonomous vehicle technology, reports Teslarati.
Fifty-six total automotive brands were options for consumers to pick in the study, a release from AutoPacific, who performed the study, said.
Tesla topped the list, earning 32 per cent of the votes, beating out Toyota with 19 per cent and BMW with 18 per cent.
"With 32 per cent of consumers, Tesla claims the crown for being the most trusted brand for developing safe and reliable fully-autonomous vehicles," the study said.
"This likely can be credited to much more 'buzz' surrounding the automaker's pricey and controversial Full-Self Driving driver assistance tech in which current Tesla owners are able to sign up as volunteers and help demo the Level 2 semi-autonomous hands-free capability for Tesla's own R&D efforts," it added.
Tesla's Full Self-Driving suite is available to anyone who purchases a vehicle from the automaker and wishes to shell out the additional $12,000.
It is not a fully autonomous system and requires driver attention at all times.
Tesla does have a Beta programme for the Full Self-Driving suite, which qualifies drivers based on a Safety Score that is calculated based on driver behaviours.
The Beta fleet has over 60,000 users, and Musk stated it will be released in Canada sometime soon.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case
IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...
Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers
MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...
Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term
BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...
Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue
Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition