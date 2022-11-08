Tesla recalls 40,000 US vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist

Washington, November 8
Tesla Inc is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.
The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, especially at low speeds, increasing the crash risks.
Tesla said it had identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles that may be related to the recall but said it is unaware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.
The automaker said that as of Nov. 1 more than 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed an update that has already addressed the recall issue.
Separately, Tesla is recalling 53 2021 Model S exterior side rearview mirrors that were built for the European market that do not comply with U.S. “Rear Visibility” requirements. The mirrors were installed during U.S. service visits.
Tesla has issued 17 recall campaigns in 2022 covering 3.4 million vehicles. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...