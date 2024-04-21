This WhatsApp feature will let you respond quickly to status updates in future

IANS

New Delhi, April 21

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react quickly to status updates on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the “quick reaction feature for status updates” is set to release for a future update of the app.

With this feature, users will be able to quickly add a reaction to status updates, allowing them to express their appreciation for the posted content with ease.

As per the report, these reactions will occur on the status screen, rather than within the conversation thread.

With this new approach, users can easily engage with status updates while keeping conversations clutter-free.

The quick reaction feature for status updates has a significant aspect, which is its compatibility with end-to-end encryption.

This means that the quick reaction will be entirely secure and private, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor any third party can access or view the quick reaction exchanged between users, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for iOS users that will allow them to track the view count of channel updates.

This feature, which is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, was designed to provide both channel owners and followers valuable insights into the reach and engagement of the content.

#Meta #WhatsApp