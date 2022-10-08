Toyota Kirloskar presents its latest Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Chennai, October 8

Automobile maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor showcased its latest B-segment sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urban Cruiser Hyryder here, equipped with a host of features including a self-charging strong-hybrid electric powertrain, the company said on Saturday.

Lanson Toyota, one of the company’s major dealership facilities in the city, launched the vehicle in the presence of its Chairman and Managing Director M Lankalingam, executive director Shivanka Lankalingam among others.

The medium-sized SUV has been priced at Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the company claims fuel efficiency of 27.97 kilometres per litre.

The vehicle is available in four variants including, strong hybrid, mid-hybrid, and all-wheel drive (AWD).

“With Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota is charting a new course in India. It marks the entry of Toyota’s globally acclaimed self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle technology in the mass segment,” Lankalingam said in a company statement.

“We are excited to experience the SUV. It is well known that reliability has always been one of the biggest selling points for a Toyota car and we at Lanson Toyota are dedicated to provide an unparalleled service to customers,” he said.