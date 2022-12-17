Twitter suspends Koo's user query account

IANS
New Delhi, December 17
Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended the official user queries account of the homegrown microblogging platform Koo, @kooeminence, which now shows that the account has been suspended, and its tweets are no longer visible.
Reacting to the ban, the co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, tweeted: "One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what? Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?"
Additionally, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka took to Twitter to express the loss of the account, emphasizing that the platform is the best alternative to Twitter.
"I've said this before. We run Koo and the journalists should just migrate. Migrate tools are available. Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego," he tweeted.
This comes after Musk recently suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who had been covering him, including those from the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, and CNN, without warning.
However, Musk lifted the suspension of some journalists on the micro-blogging site after running a poll on the platform, asking if he should "Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time".
Koo has over 50 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7,500 eminent personalities across fields.
Last month, Koo said it is now available in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now.
