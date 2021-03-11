Twitter testing new shopping feature ‘Product Drops’

San Francisco, June 9
Microblogging site Twitter is testing a new shopping feature—Product Drops—that will preview upcoming product releases from different merchants.
The new feature lets brands test items before they go on sale, and users can sign up to be reminded before the release through in-app notifications.
“With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an upcoming launch, you will see a ‘Remind me’ button at the bottom of the Tweet,” the company said in a blogpost.
With one tap, users can request to be reminded of the Drop.
On launch day, users will get an in-app notification in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop, so they can be among the first to shop on the merchant’s website.
When users click on the notification, they will see a ‘Shop on website’ button to purchase the item on the merchant’s website.
The company said that users will also be able to see the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other shoppers on Twitter have to offer.
For now, only shoppers in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and engage with Product Drops.
IANS
