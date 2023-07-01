Twitter users complain of issues accessing micro-blogging platform amid buzz of global outage

New Delhi, July 1
Twitter users across countries complained of facing issues accessing the micro-blogging website amid buzz of a global outage.
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, thousands of users visited the micro-blogging website to discuss their experiences after the global outage hit Twitter.
When attempting to see or post a tweet, Twitterati complained that they received the "Cannot retrieve tweets" error message.
The stated outage, however, was not experienced by many users worldwide.
Amongst the most reported problems, according to Downdetector, were 45 per cent in App, 40 per cent on the website and the remaining 15 per cent on the feed.
However, Twitter has not acknowledged the outage yet.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender
Social activist approached apex court for relief soon after ...
No guarantee of opposition unity as they fought each other: PM Modi; says 'family centric' Congress and others give false assurances
Reaching out to tribals in MP, where polls are due later thi...
‘No Fire In Babylon’: ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time
Clive Lloyd’s team had won the first two editions in 1975 an...
25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra; 8 survive, driver booked
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...