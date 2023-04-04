 UK watchdog fines TikTok millions for misuse of children’s data : The Tribune India

UK watchdog fines TikTok millions for misuse of children’s data

TikTok allowed up to 1.4 million UK children under the age of 13 to use its platform in 2020, despite its own rules not allowing children that age to create an account

UK watchdog fines TikTok millions for misuse of children’s data

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

London, April 4

The UK on Tuesday imposed a 12.7-million pound fine on Chinese video app TikTok for a number of breaches of data protection law, including failing to use children’s personal data lawfully.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the country’s information watchdog estimates that TikTok allowed up to 1.4 million UK children under the age of 13 to use its platform in 2020, despite its own rules not allowing children that age to create an account.

The move follows a UK government move last month to ban TikTok from all government phones amid security concerns around the Chinese-owned social media app.

The ban brought the UK in line with the US, Canada, the European Union (EU) and also India – which has banned TikTok entirely from the country, even as the company strongly denies sharing user data with the Chinese government.

UK data protection law says that organisations that use personal data when offering information services to children under 13 must have consent from their parents or carers.

“There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world. TikTok did not abide by those laws,” said John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner.

“TikTok should have known better. TikTok should have done better. Our 12.7 mn pounds fine reflects the serious impact their failures may have had. They did not do enough to check who was using their platform or take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were using their platform,” he said.

TikTok said it is reviewing the decision and its next steps.

According to Edwards, under-13s were inappropriately granted access to the platform, with TikTok collecting and using their personal data. That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering “harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll”.

TikTok is also accused of failing to carry out adequate checks to identify and remove underage children from its platform. The ICO investigation found that a concern was raised internally with some senior employees about children under 13 using the platform and not being removed. In the ICO’s view, TikTok did not respond adequately.

Giving details of the contraventions, the ICO found that TikTok breached the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) between May 2018 and July 2020 by providing its services to UK children under the age of 13 and processing their personal data without consent or authorisation from their parents or carers.

It also breached UK laws by failing to provide proper information to people using the platform about how their data is collected, used, and shared in a way that is easy to understand.

Without that information, users of the platform, in particular children, were unlikely to be able to make informed choices about whether and how to engage with it and failed to ensure that the personal data belonging to its UK users was processed lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner.

A TikTok spokesperson told the BBC that its “40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community”.

“While we disagree with the ICO’s decision, which relates to May 2018 - July 2020, we are pleased that the fine announced today has been reduced to under half the amount proposed last year. We will continue to review the decision and are considering the next steps,” the spokesperson said.

The watchdog had previously issued the Chinese social media firm with a “notice of intent”, or a precursor to handing down a potential fine, warning TikTok could face a 27 million pound fine for its breaches.

The ICO said that after taking into consideration the representations from TikTok, it had decided not to pursue the provisional finding related to the unlawful use of special category data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

3
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

4
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

6
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

7
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Science Technology

Here is why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

10
Nation

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

Don't Miss

View All
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated