 ‘Warm ice age’ altered Earth’s climate cycles: Study : The Tribune India

‘Warm ice age’ altered Earth’s climate cycles: Study

The researchers said that it was only in the past 7,00,000 years that phases shifted between distinct glacial and warm periods about every 1,00,000 years

‘Warm ice age’ altered Earth’s climate cycles: Study

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Scientists say the simultaneous events of an exceptionally warm and moist period ushered in by a “warm ice age” approximately 7,00,000 years ago and the expansion of polar glaciers played a critical role in permanently altering the climate cycles on Earth.

A European research team including Earth scientists from Heidelberg University, Germany, used recently acquired geological data in combination with computer simulations to identify this seemingly paradoxical connection. They have published their results in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers said that it was only in the past 7,00,000 years that phases shifted between distinct glacial and warm periods about every 1,00,000 years. Before then, they said, the Earth’s climate was governed by 40,000-year cycles with shorter and weaker glacial periods.

Glacial periods, or geological ice ages, are characterised by the development of large ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere.

The change in the climate cycles occurred in the Middle Pleistocene Transition period, which began approximately 1.2 million years ago and ended about 670,000 years ago.

“The mechanisms responsible for this critical change in the global climate rhythm remain largely unknown. They cannot be attributed to variations in the orbital parameters governing the Earth’s climate,” explained Associate Professor Andre Bahr, Heidelberg University.

“But the recently identified ‘warm ice age’, which caused the accumulation of excess continental ice, did play a critical role,” said Bahr.

For their investigations, the researchers used new climate records from a drill core off Portugal and loess records from the Chinese Plateau, the data from which was then fed into computer simulations.

The models showed a long-term warming and wetting trend in both subtropical regions for the past 800,000 to 670,000 years.

Contemporaneous with this last ice age in the Middle Pleistocene Transition period, the sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic and tropical North Pacific were warmer than in the preceding interglacial, the phase between the two ice ages, or glacial periods.

This led to higher moisture production and rainfall in Southwest Europe, the expansion of Mediterranean forests, and an enhanced summer monsoon in East Asia.

The moisture also reached the polar regions where it contributed to the expansion of the Northern Eurasian ice sheets.

“They persisted for some time and heralded in the phase of sustained and far-reaching ice-age glaciation that lasted until the late Pleistocene.

“Such expansion of the continental glaciers was necessary to trigger the shift from the 40,000-year cycles to the 100,000-year cycles we experience today, which was critical for the Earth’s later climate evolution,” said Bahr.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

4
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

5
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

6
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

7
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

8
Sports

Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog; fans flood social media with prayers for his swift recovery

9
Nation

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

10
Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...

Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues

Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues

Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe against Adani group

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe

The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen will mean he can destabilise elected MCD: Supreme Court

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive