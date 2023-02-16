 Was Earth already heating up, or did global warming reverse a long-term cooling trend? : The Tribune India

Was Earth already heating up, or did global warming reverse a long-term cooling trend?

Was Earth already heating up, or did global warming reverse a long-term cooling trend?

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Arizona, February 16

Over the past century, the Earth’s average temperature has swiftly increased by about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). The evidence is hard to dispute. It comes from thermometers and other sensors around the world.

But what about the thousands of years before the Industrial Revolution, before thermometers, and before humans warmed the climate by releasing heat-trapping carbon dioxide from fossil fuels?

Back then, was Earth’s temperature warming or cooling?

Even though scientists know more about the most recent 6,000 years than any other multimillennial interval, studies on this long-term global temperature trend have come to contrasting conclusions.

To try to resolve the difference, we conducted a comprehensive, global-scale assessment of the existing evidence, including both natural archives, like tree rings and seafloor sediments, and climate models.

Our results, published February 15, 2023, suggest ways to improve climate forecasting to avoid missing some important slow-moving, naturally occurring climate feedbacks.

Global warming in context

Scientists like us who study past climate, or paleoclimate, look for temperature data from far back in time, long before thermometers and satellites.

We have two options: We can find information about past climate stored in natural archives, or we can simulate the past using climate models.

There are several natural archives that record changes in the climate over time. The growth rings that form each year in trees, stalagmites and corals can be used to reconstruct past temperature. Similar data can be found in glacier ice and in tiny shells found in the sediment that builds up over time at the bottom of the ocean or lakes. These serve as substitutes, or proxies, for thermometer-based measurements.

For example, changes in the width of tree rings can record temperature fluctuations. If temperature during the growing season is too cold, the tree ring forming that year is thinner that one from a year with warmer temperatures.

Another temperature proxy is found in seafloor sediment, in the remains of tiny ocean-dwelling creatures called foraminifera. When a foraminifer is alive, the chemical composition of its shell changes depending on the temperature of the ocean. When it dies, the shell sinks and gets buried by other debris over time, forming layers of sediment at the ocean floor.

Paleoclimatologists can then extract sediment cores and chemically analyse the shells in those layers to determine their composition and age, sometimes going back millennia.

Climate models, our other tool for exploring past environments, are mathematical representations of the Earth’s climate system. They model relationships among the atmosphere, biosphere and hydrosphere to create our best replica of reality.

Climate models are used to study current conditions, forecast changes in the future and reconstruct the past. For example, scientists can input the past concentrations of greenhouse gases, which we know from information stored in tiny bubbles in ancient ice, and the model can use that information to simulate past temperature. Modern climate data and details from natural archives are used to test their accuracy.

Proxy data and climate models have different strengths.

Proxies are tangible and measurable, and they often have a well-understood response to temperature. However, they are not evenly distributed around the world or through time. This makes it difficult to reconstruct global, continuous temperatures.

In contrast, climate models are continuous in space and time, but while they are often very skilful, they will never capture every detail of the climate system.

A paleo-temperature conundrum

In our new review paper, we assessed climate theory, proxy data and model simulations, focusing on indicators of global temperature. We carefully considered naturally occurring processes that affect the climate, including long-term variations in Earth’s orbit around the Sun, greenhouse gas concentrations, volcanic eruptions and the strength of the Sun’s heat energy.

We also examined important climate feedbacks, such as vegetation and sea ice changes, that can influence global temperature. For example, there is strong evidence that less Arctic sea ice and more vegetation cover existed during a period around 6,000 years ago than in the 19th century. That would have darkened the Earth’s surface, causing it to absorb more heat.

Our two types of evidence offer different answers regarding the Earth’s temperature trend over the 6,000 years before modern global warming. Natural archives generally show that Earth’s average temperature roughly 6,000 years ago was warmer by about 0.7 C (1.3 F) compared with the 19th century median, and then cooled gradually until the Industrial Revolution. We found that most evidence points to this result.

Meanwhile, climate models generally show a slight warming trend, corresponding to a gradual increase in carbon dioxide as agriculture-based societies developed during the millennia after ice sheets retreated in the Northern Hemisphere.

How to improve climate forecasts

Our assessment highlights some ways to improve climate forecasts.

For example, we found that models would be more powerful if they more fully represented certain climate feedbacks. One climate model experiment that included increased vegetation cover in some regions 6,000 years ago was able to simulate the global temperature peak we see in proxy records, unlike most other model simulations, which don’t include this expanded vegetation.

Understanding and better incorporating these and other feedbacks will be important as scientists continue to improve our ability to predict future changes. (The Conversation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on highways to be shut

3
Punjab

10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

5
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

6
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

8
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

9
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

10
Nation

Explainer: Will El Nino factor affect India monsoon rain prospects?

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man enjoyed and danced at his engagement party with friends

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone