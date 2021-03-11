What is it about human brain that makes us smarter than other animals? New research gives intriguing answers

Synergistic interactions account for higher proportion of total information flow in human brain

What is it about human brain that makes us smarter than other animals? New research gives intriguing answers

Photo for representation only.

London, May 29

Humans are unrivalled in the area of cognition.

After all, no other species has sent probes to other planets, produced life-saving vaccines or created poetry.

How information is processed in the human brain to make this possible is a question that has drawn endless fascination, yet no definitive answers.

Our understanding of brain function has changed over the years. But current theoretical models describe the brain as a “distributed information-processing system”.

This means that it has distinct components, which are tightly networked through the brain's wiring. To interact with each other, regions exchange information though a system of input and output signals.

However, this is only a small part of a more complex picture.

In a study published in Nature Neuroscience, using evidence from different species and multiple neuro-scientific disciplines, it shows that there isn't just one type of information processing in the brain.

How information is processed also differs between humans and other primates, which may explain why our species' cognitive abilities are so superior.

It borrowed concepts from what's known as the mathematical framework of information theory – the study of measuring, storing and communicating digital information which is crucial to technology such as the internet and artificial intelligence – to track how the brain processes information.

It found that different brain regions in fact use different strategies to interact with each other.

Some brain regions exchange information with others in a very stereotypical way, using input and output.

This ensures that signals get across in a reproducible and dependable manner. This is the case for areas that are specialised for sensory and motor functions (such as processing sound, visual and movement information).

Take the eyes, for example, which send signals to the back of the brain for processing. The majority of information that is sent is duplicate, being provided by each eye. Half of this information, in other words, is not needed. So we call this type of input-output information processing “redundant”.

But the redundancy provides robustness and reliability – it is what enables us to still see with only one eye.

This capability is essential for survival. In fact, it is so crucial that the connections between these brain regions are anatomically hard-wired in the brain, a bit like a telephone landline.

However, not all information provided by the eyes is redundant. Combining information from both eyes ultimately enables the brain to process depth and distance between objects. This is the basis for many kinds of 3D glasses at the cinema.

This is an example of a fundamentally different way of processing information, in a way that is greater than the sum of its parts.

We call this type of information processing – when complex signals from across different brain networks are integrated – “synergistic”.

Synergistic processing is most prevalent in brain regions that support a wide range of more complex cognitive functions, such as attention, learning, working memory, social and numerical cognition.

It is not hardwired in the sense that it can change in response to our experiences, connecting different networks in different ways. This facilitates the combination of information.

Such areas where lots of synergy takes place – mostly in the front and middle of the cortex (the brain's outer layer) – integrate different sources of information from the entire brain.

They are, therefore, more widely and efficiently connected with the rest of the brain than the regions which deal with primary sensory and movement related information.

High-synergy areas that support integration of information also typically have lots of synapses, the microscopic connections that enable nerve cells to communicate.

Does synergy makes us special?

To check whether the ability to accumulate and build information through complex networks across the brain is different between humans and other primates, who are close relatives of ours in evolutionary terms, the study looked at brain imaging data and genetic analyses of different species.

It found that synergistic interactions account for a higher proportion of total information flow in the human brain than in the brains of macaque monkeys.

In contrast, the brains of both species are equal in terms of how much they rely on redundant information.

However, it also looked specifically at the prefrontal cortex, an area in the front of the brain that supports more advanced cognitive functioning. In macaques, redundant information processing is more prevalent in this region, whereas in humans, it is a synergy-heavy area.

The pre-frontal cortex has undergone significant expansion with evolution.

Genetic analyses from human donors showed brain regions associated with processing synergistic information are more likely to express genes that are uniquely human and related to brain development and function, such as intelligence.

This led to the conclusion that additional human brain tissue, acquired as a result of evolution, may primarily be dedicated to synergy.

In turn, it is tempting to speculate that the advantages of greater synergy may, in part, explain our species' additional cognitive capabilities. Synergy may add an important piece to the puzzle of human brain evolution, which was previously missing.

Ultimately, the work reveals how the human brain navigates the trade-off between reliability and integration of information.

Importantly, the framework developed holds the promise of critical new insights into a wide array of neuro-scientific questions, from those about general cognition to disorders. The Conversation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

2
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

3
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

4
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

6
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

7
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

8
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

9
Nation

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

10
Punjab

Jathedars, ex-cops among 424 lose security in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People’s leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Top News

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Army helicopter carried 10 soldiers and two employees of the...

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains: Officials

Plane with 22 passengers, including 4 Indians, missing in Nepal's mountains

Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...

Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, under-barrel grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua

J-K Police shot down the drone in Rajbagh area of Kathua

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Questions raised over Health Department's contract for repair of pumps