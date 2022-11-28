WhatsApp denies data leak reports of 500 million users, claims there is no evidence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

WhatsApp on Monday denied reports claiming that mobile numbers of nearly 500 million users were on sale on the Dark Web.

Rejecting the report published by Cybernews, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

The company in a statement also said that the purported list is a set of phone numbers and not “WhatsApp user information”.

“Additionally, the reporter of the Cybernews article has also tweeted that there’s no evidence of a data hack or leak on WhatsApp,” the WhatsApp spokesperson said.