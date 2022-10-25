WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

IANS

Chandigarh, October 25

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently facing a global outage, including in India, as multiple users reported that they cannot access the messaging service or get a single tick even for delivered messages. On Twitter, #whatsappdown is trending.

According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.

Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos.

Early this month, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.

People took to Twitter to report their problems with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Mark Z when whatsapp stop functioning correctly#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Jr7qt9Z3FA — Jo (@Justcallmejo69) October 25, 2022

