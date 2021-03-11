WhatsApp now lets you delete messages for everyone even after 2 days

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh August 9

For anyone who regretted quite often after hitting the send button on a WhatsApp chat, there is good news.

WhatsApp just announced that users will have a little over two days to delete messages for everyone.

Announcing the new time limit via a post on Twitter, the company wrote: “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

The feature was under beta testing for over a month. It will begin with effect immediately only for users with the updated version of the app.

Earlier, WhatsApp offered an hour and eight minutes to delete for everyone unwanted, irrelevant or mistakenly sent text messages.

A comment by WABetaInfo suggested that WhatsApp users will now have two days and 12 hours to delete their messages.

2 days, 12 hours 🤫 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 8, 2022

#WhatsApp