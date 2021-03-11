WhatsApp now lets you delete messages for everyone even after 2 days

Chandigarh August 9
For anyone who regretted quite often after hitting the send button on a WhatsApp chat, there is good news.
WhatsApp just announced that users will have a little over two days to delete messages for everyone.
Announcing the new time limit via a post on Twitter, the company wrote: “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."
💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022
The feature was under beta testing for over a month. It will begin with effect immediately only for users with the updated version of the app.
Earlier, WhatsApp offered an hour and eight minutes to delete for everyone unwanted, irrelevant or mistakenly sent text messages.
A comment by WABetaInfo suggested that WhatsApp users will now have two days and 12 hours to delete their messages.
2 days, 12 hours 🤫— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 8, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...