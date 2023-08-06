WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

IANS
San Francisco, August 6
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta.
The new option will be available within the group settings screen for group admins, reports WABetaInfo.
Once this option is enabled, everyone in the group chat will be able to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.
After a message is reported, the group admin will have the choice to either remove the message for everyone or take necessary action given the significance of the reported content.
“This feature empowers the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation,” the report said.
With the new feature, the group admins can gain assistance in monitoring the group even when they are not there.
The messages that need to be reviewed will be listed in a new section in the group info screen.
The new admin review feature for group chats is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.
Last month, the messaging platform had released new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.
The platform also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.
In June, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta.
While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp
Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Bulldozer action in Haryana: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes
This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh
UP shocker: Boys forced to drink urine, get chilli inserted in private parts over theft suspicion in Siddharthnagar
Accused make video of entire episode and post it on social m...