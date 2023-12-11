 WhatsApp rolling out pin messages, check connection health features on iOS : The Tribune India

WhatsApp rolling out pin messages, check connection health features on iOS

'If you don't have one of these features, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official change log'

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, December 11  

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out new features pin messages and check connection health for video calls to users on iOS.

According to the official change log accompanying WhatsApp's 23.25.79 update on iOS, users can now pin messages in groups for all current members and let them check their connection health during a video call, reports WABetaInfo.

With the 'pin messages' feature, users get precise control over the duration for which a message remains prominently displayed in their chats, as they can choose from three distinct durations 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

Users also get the flexibility to dismiss a pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration elapses, the report noted.

Moreover, users can get started with the check connection health during a video call feature by simply long-pressing their tile to reveal real-time feedback on the quality of their video call connection.

"If you don't have one of these features, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official change log," the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched a secret code feature for millions of users, an additional way to protect sensitive chats on its platform.

With a secret code, the users will be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phones to give their locked chats an extra layer of privacy.

“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations,” Meta Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said on his WhatsApp Channel.

