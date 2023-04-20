 WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS : The Tribune India

San Francisco, April 20

Meta-owned WhatsApp has started to roll out its "sticker maker" tool to everyone on iOS.

The sticker maker tool, along with all the other improvements introduced in the previous beta versions of the app, is finally available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, according to WABetaInfo.

The sticker maker tool allows users to create stickers right within the app.

The feature provides a more integrated experience for users by eliminating the need to switch between different third-party apps, saving time and making the process faster.

Moreover, the report said that this feature is rolling out to all users on iOS 16, but there are no plans to bring it to older versions of iOS.

According to the changelog on the App Store, some customers may receive the feature in the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new feature, allowing users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android, which is currently available to some beta testers.

This feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn't accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn't belong to the original message.

IANS

