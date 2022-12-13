WhatsApp to bring ‘view once’ messages feature

ANI
Washington, December 13
After adding the disappearing messages feature in 2020, Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, is now working on an extreme version of that option.
According to Mashable, a tech news and entertainment website, while initially limited to just one option (disappearing after 7 days), WhatsApp later expanded the disappearing messages feature to also allow for messages that disappear after 24 hours or 90 days.
Now, Mashable has reported that WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of this option will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient.
The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.
WhatsApp already has this feature in place for photos and videos. When a user sends a view-once photo or video, the person on the other end cannot take a screenshot of it; presumably, the same functionality will be enabled for view-once messages, too, reported Mashable.
For photos and videos, the view-once functionality is enabled by choosing an image or video to send and then tapping on the encircled '1' icon on the right side of the caption prompt.
There's currently a special send button icon with an added padlock for text messages, though the design may change once the feature comes out of beta, as per Mashable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...