WhatsApp’s new filter option will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab

New Delhi, April 27
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will offer users a dedicated ‘filter’ to quickly get a list of their favourites from the chats tab on Android.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature is set for release in a future update of the app.
With this new chat filter, users will get to easily access and prioritise specific conversations with their favourite contacts and groups.
As per the report, this new tool will let users mark specific contacts and groups as favourites, making it easier to prioritise important chats and access those they engage with most often.
