Why did govt quietly ban VLC media player in India?

IANS
New Delhi, August 15
The quiet ban on open source, cross-platform VLC media player website by the government in India may have been the result of a “China connection” as a hacker group with Beijing links infiltrated VLC Media Player with a malware to hack devices.
According to cyber-security researchers at Symantec, the Cicada victims are found in India, the US, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong and several other countries.
In April, the Cicada group attacked several countries, targeting high-profile victims.
The researchers at Symantec found that the China-based attackers used VLC Media Player to install a malware on compromised devices.
The VLC Media Player has been banned by all major internet service providers in the country. However, the video streaming provider can be accessed on phone or laptop using any VPN service.
It is also available for download on Apple App store and Google Play store.
There's no official word from the government yet on why the access to VLC website has been restricted in the country.
VLC media player is developed by the VideoLAN project.
VLC supports many audio and video compression methods and file formats, including DVD-Video, Video CD and streaming protocols.
It is able to stream media over computer networks and can transcode multimedia files.
VLC, like most multimedia frameworks, has a very modular design which makes it easier to include modules/plugins for new file formats, codecs, interfaces, or streaming methods.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’
Exhorts people to wage war against social maladies like unem...
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces payment of first instalment of revised pay scale
2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefi...
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani's family by calling at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai; police detain 1 suspect
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unst...