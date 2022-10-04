 Will your current smartphone let you enjoy the 5G experience? Find out : The Tribune India

Will your current smartphone let you enjoy the 5G experience? Find out

At the SIM level, there may not be a need to change

Will your current smartphone let you enjoy the 5G experience? Find out

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

IANS

New Delhi, October 4

As telcos begin to roll out 5G services with select users in metro cities, common users on the street are flooded with queries whether their smartphones will be able to run 5G data packs or not in the near future.

According to industry experts, one thing is certain: You need a 5G-enabled handset in your pocket to enjoy high-speed internet to stream movies or play games.

"At the SIM level, there may not be a need to change as of now as telecom service providers will upgrade the SIM from the back-end to enable it for 5G services. A 4G SIM can surely work in 5G-powered phones," Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak told IANS.

However, a 5G-enabled smartphone is a must to avail high-speed internet and other services.

Reliance Jio said on Tuesday that invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users in four cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi -- will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service "without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset".

Jio said it is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.

It also means that more than 500 million smartphone users in India will have to purchase 5G-ready handsets going forward.

India will soon have close to 100 million 5G-enabled smartphone users.

In any case, millions of these users will have to wait till late 2023 or early 2024 to enjoy 5G on their devices but they do need 5G-capable devices.

According to Airtel, a 4G SIM can work in 5G-powered phones. However, you also need to keep in mind that you wouldn't be able to leverage the 5G capabilities to the fullest.

"To enjoy the 5G network to its maximum potential, you would be required to have a 5G SIM with a 5G phone. Despite all that, your 4G SIM will surely provide you with better connectivity and transmission when used with 5G phones," according to the company.

You must have a device that is compatible with 5G networks. Today, when 5G services are about to be implemented, most phone companies have already launched 5G-enabled smartphones in the market with modems and built-in hardware to support 5G technology.

Will a 5G SIM work on a 4G-enabled smartphone?

The answer is yes. However, there is a catch to it.

"While a 5G SIM card can be used in 4G mobile, it would still be providing you with 4G networks as one of the major requirements to use the 5G technology is having a 5G-powered device," according to the Airtel FAQ.

If your phone is not 5G-enabled, it will not be able to access 5G networks and hence, you wouldn't be able to enjoy the blazing fast speed and connectivity of the 5G network.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

10
Nation

16-year-old boy killed, two injured as LCD TV explodes in Ghaziabad home

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in streetlights scam

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples