Wipro teams up with Centre for Brain Research at Indian Institute of Science on Artificial Intelligence-driven health behaviour innovations

Trial to generate valuable evidence regarding the engine’s effectiveness for contexts that are deeply relevant for long-term health outcomes

“The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neuro-degenerative disorders, by using AI,” the release said.



PTI

New Delhi, May 28

IT services major Wipro, on Tuesday, announced a partnership with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data analytics for health behaviour innovations.

CBR is an autonomous, non-profit research organisation, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

A release announcing the collaboration between Wipro and Centre for Brain Research said the partnership will “focus on harnessing the power of AI, ML and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders”.

Wipro’s Research and Development team will design and develop a personal care engine, an AI that will take into account an individual’s health history, desired health state, and other behavioural responses to promote healthy ageing, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social well-being to meaningfully improve an individual’s health over time.

“The personal care engine will focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neuro-degenerative disorders, by using AI to personalise its interaction with users, optimising for their long-term health and wellbeing,” the release said.

Wipro will test the engine through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc.

This trial will generate valuable evidence regarding the engine’s effectiveness for contexts that are deeply relevant for long-term health outcomes, according to the release.

“Wipro’s technological expertise combined with CBR’s leading brain science research will unlock new possibilities for patient care and cognitive and overall health,” it said.

The combined research and development prowess of both institutions will develop systems that deliver better health outcomes at a population scale.

Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti at Wipro Limited said the company is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare through technological innovation, and is delighted to be partnering with the CBR and IISc on this journey.

