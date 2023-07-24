‘X’ memes flood Twitter as new logo is revealed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 24

With Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Monday launching its new logo, ‘X’, Twitterati could not keep calm.

Twitter users responded with hilarious memes with many asking if Twitter videos will now be called ‘Xvideos’!

The ‘X’ logo will replace Twitter’s iconic blue bird as part of wider branding.

Sample some reactions from Twitter:

Rumors says that #ElonMusk is inspired by Teja for changing Twitter symbol to 'X'#TwitterX pic.twitter.com/DSphtxr6hr — Sharia Destrøyer (@Sanghi_0_Damn) July 24, 2023

#Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter