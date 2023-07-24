‘X’ memes flood Twitter as new logo is revealed

Chandigarh, July 24
With Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Monday launching its new logo, ‘X’, Twitterati could not keep calm.
Twitter users responded with hilarious memes with many asking if Twitter videos will now be called ‘Xvideos’!
The ‘X’ logo will replace Twitter’s iconic blue bird as part of wider branding.
Sample some reactions from Twitter:
Rumors says that #ElonMusk is inspired by Teja for changing Twitter symbol to 'X'#TwitterX pic.twitter.com/DSphtxr6hr— Sharia Destrøyer (@Sanghi_0_Damn) July 24, 2023
Bye our friend, Now Twitter is TwiiterX🙏🏻 You will be missed.#TwitterX #TheX #GoodbyeTwitter #TwitterIsDead #RIPTwitter #TwitterLogo #Twitter #ElonMusk #X pic.twitter.com/sVrK8XrrV8— MANOHAR CHAUDHARY (@Manohar_Kr_Chy) July 24, 2023
this logo would be great #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/EVvNRIWZ15— emrepuzo (@emrpuzo) July 24, 2023
Twitter will change its name to The X— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) July 24, 2023
Elon Musk watching Xvideos on trends:
Everyone saying goodbye to Twitter Bird.#TwitterX #TwitterLogo #ElonMusk #RIPTwitter #Twitter #Xvideos #TheX pic.twitter.com/bOBBvVN0Fh
The bird is freed #TheX #TwitterXpic.twitter.com/M1ilbzV8Zd— അരുൺ ഫിലാലി🌝🕊️ (@arun_filali) July 24, 2023
So twitter videos are now Xvideos? 😭#TwitterX pic.twitter.com/b7NZ86prSj— SudarshaN 🇮🇳 (@ImSudarshan67) July 24, 2023
Fixed it. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/cQ44DdEZ0U— Paul Burley (@PaulBurleyXD) July 24, 2023
#TheX 6G pic.twitter.com/AfDot99lgG— vijay banga (@kuku27) July 24, 2023
Finally this guy @elonmusk finds X!#TwitterX #TwitterLogo #x #RIPTwitter #RIPTwitterBird #Thex #good pic.twitter.com/XPiFQjlSPU— UnicoRopas (@unicoropas) July 24, 2023
Rip! Twitter atlast— Aryan Rajput (@Eternal_Aryan) July 24, 2023
We will never forget you
Last blessings by Aryan Rajput #TwitterX #Memes #TheX #ElonMusk #Grave pic.twitter.com/ruIxYqNcFk
Elon Musk playing with Twitter Bird 🤣🤣#TheX #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/h7D2AcTdc5— Manojkumar Kandi (@manojkumarkandi) July 24, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Logjam persists in Parliament as Opposition presses for PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue
Government maintains Home Minister will reply to any such de...
Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...
Punjab Governor writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, calls two-day Assembly session in June ‘patently illegal’
Banwarilal Purohit said his letters were lying with the CM u...
AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session
Monsoon session ends on August 11
Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days
The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...