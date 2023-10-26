X takes on WhatsApp, rolls out audio and video calls

New Delhi, October 26
In a bid to take on Meta-owned WhatsApp, Elon Musk-owned X Corp has started to roll out support for audio and video calls.
Several X users received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!”
There's also a new “Enable audio and video calling” toggle within the app's settings. It says you can “turn the feature on and then select who you're comfortable using it with,” reports The Verge.
While X is yet to officially announce the launch of audio and video calls, it teased users with a cryptic post saying “ready for it...?” before the new feature started appearing.
The new feature allows audio and video calls from people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all of the three options.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino had confirmed last month that video calls would arrive on the platform as part of its transition into an “everything app”. The X CEO said that soon, “you'll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform”.
