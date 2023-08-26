 YouTube Music rolls out live lyrics feature on Android, iOS : The Tribune India

YouTube Music rolls out live lyrics feature on Android, iOS

Live lyrics feature is already available in Apple Music

YouTube Music rolls out live lyrics feature on Android, iOS

Photo for representation only.



IANS

San Francisco, August 26

YouTube Music is finally rolling out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS globally for music lovers.

The live lyrics feature is already available in Apple Music and now, people using YouTube Music will get it.

The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing, reports 9to5Google.

The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

The background uses blurred cover art, and YouTube Music uses a note to signify audio before lyrics start, the report mentioned.

There are several reports of live lyrics rolling out to YouTube Music for Android (version 6.15) and iOS (6.16).

Meanwhile, Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming.

"We're experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that's currently being played," the company said on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page.

Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified.

Once the song is identified, users will see relevant official music content, user-generated videos and Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app.

"This experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices," the company said.

Earlier this month, the platform had announced that it started testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

 

#Youtube

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

3
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

4
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

5
Himachal

Shimla: IGMC Hospital gets a wake-up call, water enters new OPD block from the nullah it stands on

6
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

7
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Punjab Governor to Bhagwant Mann

8
Himachal

Tiger which migrated from Uttarakhand's Rajaji reserve found in Himachal Pradesh

9
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

10
India EXPLAINER

Madhumita Shukla and Amarmani Tripathi — a story of passion, betrayal and crime

Don't Miss

View All
The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Top News

After governor’s warning, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says he has already replied to most of questions

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

Video: 10 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

The passengers of the 'private party coach' had arrived from...

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', says PM Modi

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'

Pakistan had so far officially ignored the landmark success ...

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80

Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi on November 2, 1942, K...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Akal Takht bans ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from holding meetings

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar: 47 days on, 8,000 acres still submerged in Lohian block

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates