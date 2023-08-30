 YouTube removes 1.9 million videos for rule violations in India : The Tribune India

YouTube removes 1.9 million videos for rule violations in India

Globally, the video-streaming giant removed over 6.48 million videos

YouTube removes 1.9 million videos for rule violations in India

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, August 30

Google-owned YouTube has removed more than 1.9 million videos from its platform in India between January and March 2023 for violating 'YouTube's Community Guidelines'. 

Globally, the video-streaming giant removed over 6.48 million videos for rule violations.

The company removed more than 8.7 million channels in the same period that were terminated for violating YouTube's spam policies, including but not restricted to scams, misleading metadata or thumbnails, and video and comments spam.

It also took down over 853 million comments, of which the majority were spam. Over 99 per cent of removed comments were detected automatically.

"Over the years, we've invested heavily in the policies and products needed to protect the YouTube community. Today, the vast majority of creators upload content in good faith and don't violate our policies and we believe educational efforts are successful at reducing the number of creators who unintentionally violate our policies," YouTube said on Wednesday.

According to the company, more than 93 per cent of the videos that YouTube removed were first flagged by machines rather than humans.

Of the videos detected by machines, 38 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 per cent received between one and 10 views before removal, meaning over 69 per cent of the violative videos first detected by machines received fewer than 10 views before they were removed from YouTube.

 In 2019, YouTube started giving a one-time warning for a first policy violation which gave creators the chance to review what went wrong before facing more penalties.

As a result, over 80 per cent of creators who receive a warning now never violate the company's policies again.

Moreover, to preserve the policies and systems that protect the YouTube community, the company has introduced an 'educational training course' for creators.

"Starting today, creators will have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a Community Guidelines warning. These resources will provide new ways for creators to understand how they can avoid uploading content that violates our policies in the future," YouTube said.

#Google #Youtube

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

5
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

6
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

8
Punjab

Govt to amend bylaws for independent floors

9
Chandigarh

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

10
Musings

The two Harbhajans of Nathu La

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Stage set for two-day INDIA bloc brainstorming meet in Mumbai, 28 political parties to attend

Stage set for two-day INDIA bloc brainstorming meet in Mumbai, 28 political parties to attend

‘We have a lot of choices for PM face, the question is what ...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

‘Harpreet had spat with some men before being shot,’ says slain Amazon manager’s relative

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered