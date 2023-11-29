YouTube rolls out over 30 ‘Playables' mini-games for Premium users

New Delhi, November 29
In an effort to lure users to subscribe to its paid Premium service, Google-owned YouTube has rolled out a collection of mini-games called "Playables", offering more than 30 mini-games that can be played instantly, without the need for any downloads.
The games can be played on Android, iOS and desktop.
To begin, users can navigate to a "Playables" shelf by scrolling on Home or by clicking a "Playables" link in the Explore menu on desktop and mobile, reports TechCrunch.
The games available are Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out.
The games may not be available at all times, as YouTube stated that they are only playable until March 28.
This limited-time access might be used by YouTube to gather feedback from its Premium subscribers before making any further choices about expanding its gaming capabilities.
Meanwhile, YouTube has said it is testing new generative AI features that'll let people create music tracks using just a text prompt or a simple hummed tune.
The company introduced Dream Track, an experiment on YouTube Shorts which is powered by Google DeepMind's most advanced music generation model to date, Lyria.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months
Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30
India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh director
She said the workers want to go home and are eagerly awaitin...
'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation
The workers were pulled out through an escape pipe after las...
'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...