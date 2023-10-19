YouTube to recommend videos available from credible sources

PTI

New Delhi, October 19

Google-owned YouTube will list credible news sources on a “Watch Page” which it will roll out in the coming months in India, a senior company official said on Thursday.

“Today, I am thrilled to introduce ‘Watch Page’ for news... the Watch Page will recommend videos available from credible sources,” YouTube India, head of government affairs and public policy, Mira Chatt, said at the Google for India event here.

She said that the Watch Page will be rolled out in coming months in India.

Recently, the government asked YouTube to identify fake news channels on its platform.

Sources, however, said that the government has not defined “fake news” in its communication to YouTube.

Chatt said the platform removed more than 2 million videos in India between April and June, 2023 that were violating its policies.

