YouTube's new feature will warn users against their abusive comments

IANS
San Francisco, December 14
YouTube has introduced a new feature that will warn users if their comments are found to be abusive.
The company says it will send a notification to people whose abusive comments have been removed for violating the platform's rules.
Moreover, if a user continues to leave multiple abusive comments, they may receive a timeout and be temporarily unable to comment for up to 24 hours.
The testing has shown that these warnings/timeouts reduce the likelihood of users leaving violative comments again, as per the company's forum post.
"Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines," the company said.
Currently, the abusive comment detection feature is only available for English comments, but the streaming platform aims to include more languages in the future.
The company says that it has been working on improving its automated detection systems and machine learning models to identify and remove spam.
It has removed over 1.1 billion spam comments in the first six months of 2022, the company claimed.
Since reducing spam and abuse in comments and live chat is an ongoing task, the company said that these updates will be ongoing as they continue to adapt to new trends.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...