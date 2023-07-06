 Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

Photo for representation only.



Reuters

New York, July 6

With Twitter already on the ropes, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg delivered another blow to Elon Musk on Wednesday, ramping up the tech billionaires' rivalry with the launch of Instagram's much-anticipated companion service Threads, a challenger to Twitter.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the app, along with a fire emoji. He said the app logged 2 million sign-ups in its first two hours.

Much like Twitter, the app features short text posts that users can like, re-post and reply to, although it does not include any direct message capabilities. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long, according to a Meta blog post.

It is available in more than 100 countries on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, the blog post said.

Analysts said investors were salivating over the possibility that Threads' ties to Instagram might give it a built-in user base and advertising apparatus. That could siphon ad dollars from Twitter at a time when the microblogging company's new CEO is trying to revive its struggling business.

While Threads launched as a standalone app, users can log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, potentially making it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than 2 billion monthly active users.

"Investors can't help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a 'Twitter-Killer'," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment firm AJ Bell.

Meta stock closed up 3% on Wednesday ahead of the launch, outpacing gains by competitor tech companies as the broader market edged down.

Threads' arrival comes after Zuckerberg and Musk have traded barbs for months and even threatened to fight each other in a real-life mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

The timing is opportune for Meta to land a blow, as months of Musk's chaotic decision-making has roiled Twitter.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, but its value has since plummeted as it faced an exodus of advertisers amid deep staffing cuts and content moderation controversies.

Its latest move involved limiting the number of tweets users can read per day.

Zuckerberg, in subsequent Threads posts, addressed those challenges. "I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will," he wrote.

The integration with Instagram included several nods to privacy considerations. Instagram users who sign up for Threads automatically have a badge affixed to their Instagram profile, but can opt to hide it. They also are given options to choose different privacy settings for each app.

Brands like Billboard, HBO, NPR and Netflix had accounts set up within minutes of launch, as did celebrities like Shakira and other well-known personalities such as former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. The app did not appear to show any ads, according to a Reuters review.

To build up Threads, Meta has been making overtures to social media influencers to attract them to the new app and encouraging them to post at least twice a day, said Ryan Detert, CEO of influencer marketing company Influential.

Some thanked the company for early access in their initial posts.

The app also benefits from the failure of other would-be Twitter competitors to take advantage of the service's stumbles.

While a number of burgeoning competitors such as Mastodon, Post, Truth Social and T2 have tried to lure Twitter users away, all remain relatively small so far.

Bluesky, a new service backed by Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, launched its invite-only beta in February and initially had users clamoring to get access codes. Its website said it had 50,000 users as of April. Dorsey also backed another platform called Nostr.

But history is working against Meta. It has suffered multiple failures launching standalone copycat apps in the past, most notably its Lasso app aimed at competing with short video rival TikTok.

The company later incorporated a short video tool, Reels, directly into Instagram and more recently wound down its unit tasked with designing experimental apps as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Another potential strike against Threads is that the news-oriented culture on Twitter differs from that on Instagram, a more visual platform, said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.

That cuts against Meta's goal in recent years of moving away from news and political content and instead recommending lighter fare in Reels videos. The company has downplayed the importance of news content on its platforms in regulatory battles over proposals to compel payment to journalistic publishers.

Still, said Enberg, Meta only needs to convince a quarter of Instagram's users to join Threads in order to rival Twitter's size. "The reality is that Meta doesn't need to convert Twitter power users into Threads users" to succeed, she said.

Zuckerberg, responding to a user who predicted Twitter's demise about an hour after the Threads launch, cautioned patience. "We're only in the opening moments of the first round here," he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

2
Haryana

Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 23 housing societies

3
Punjab

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin MP in Canada slams posters by Khalistani supporters; says they continue to reach a new low

5
Nation

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

6
Punjab

40-feet wide breach in Kandi canal after heavy rain in Punjab

7
Sports

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

8
Sports

India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root

9
Nation

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

10
Delhi

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2mn sign-ups in two hours

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

LG Saxena’s move to stop specialists’ engagement will throttle government’s work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks came days after Lt Governor approv...

Punjab-origin girl ‘buried alive’ by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

Punjab-origin girl ‘buried alive’ by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

Jasmeen Kaur was stalked and abducted by Tarikjot Singh from...

Congress top brass deliberates with Rajasthan leaders; all eyes on Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle

Congress top brass deliberates with Rajasthan leaders; all eyes on Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in power tussle since the...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

LG Saxena’s move to stop specialists’ engagement will throttle government’s work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

SC agrees to hear on July 10 AAP Government's petition challenging constitutional validity of Centre's Delhi services ordinance

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'