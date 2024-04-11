10 goals, no quarter given: Classics play out in 1st leg

Madrid, April 10

Three goals in the first 14 minutes. Back-and-forth attacking. Stunning second-half strikes.

It was an instant classic between the newest Champions League rivals, with Real Madrid and Manchester City drawing 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“I imagine the fans enjoyed a game like this, with six goals,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Both teams wanted to attack, doing it in different ways, a bit out of control.”

Federico Valverde scored a 79th-minute equaliser for Madrid after City had rallied with Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scoring goals five minutes apart midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Bernardo Silva had put City ahead two minutes into the match, but Madrid rallied with an own-goal by City defender Ruben Dias in the 12th and one by forward Rodrygo in the 14th.

Trossard rescues Arsenal

Leandro Trossard helped Arsenal make it 2-2. REUTERS

London: Harry Kane got his customary goal against Arsenal on his return to north London, but Bayern Munich couldn’t leave with the win this time.

Leandro Trossard’s second-half equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Bayern after Kane had scored against his old rivals yet again. Trossard rolled in a low shot in the 76th minute to cancel out Kane’s first-half penalty and leave the teams evenly balanced ahead of next week’s second leg. — AP