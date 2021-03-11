10-team ICC Women's ODI C'ship from next edition

Dubai: Two new teams will feature in the next edition of ICC Women’s Championship, making it a 10-team league, the game’s governing body ICC said. Bangladesh and Ireland join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in pursuit of automatic qualification for the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.
New Delhi
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to switch his training base from Turkey to Finland which will host the Paavo Nurmi Games, where he will square off against Johannes Vetter on June 14. The 24-year-old is scheduled to fly out tomorrow to train in Finland’s Kuortane Olympic Training Centre till June 22.
London
UK govt approves sale of Abramovich’s Chelsea
Roman Abramovich’s 19 years as Chelsea owner is closer to ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Milan
Ibrahimovic out until 2023 after knee surgery
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be sidelined until 2023 after the striker had an operation on his left knee. agencies
