100, 106,108... statement win for South Africa

  Sports
South Africa's Aiden Markram smashed 106 vs Sri Lanka. PTI



NEW DELHI, October 7

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the men’s 50-overs World Cup, as South Africa’s rampaging top-order helped them thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener here today.

49 Balls needed by Markram to complete his hundred, making it the fastest in the history of the men’s ODI World Cup

754 This is the highest match aggregate involving South Africa and Sri Lanka in ODIs

428 South Africa’s score replaced Australia’s 417/6 against Afghanistan in 2015 as the highest total in the men’s World Cup

There was some brutal batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where three of South Africa’s top-four batters smashed rapid hundreds to help them rack up a tournament record total of 428/5.

I know what’s expected of me as a batter. We’re marrying being positive with being smart. Great how it’s coming together in the last 12 months. Initially, you want to get a feel for the wicket and find out the options you can take and then back it, regardless of the result, and trying things out that may not be in your repertoire. Aiden Markram

Quinton de Kock struck 100 and Rassie van der Dussen hammered 108 but both were overshadowed by Markram’s incendiary 106 off 54 balls.

Markram eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in the 2011 World Cup. Markram clobbered 14 fours and three sixes. — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa

Q de Kock c de Silva b Pathirana 100

T Bavuma lbw b Dilshan 8

R Dussen c Sadeera b Wellalage 108

A Markram c Rajitha b Dilshan 106

H Klaasen c Shanaka b Rajitha 32

D Miller not out 39

M Jansen not out 12

Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 21) 23

Total: (5 wickets, 50 overs) 428

FOW: 1-10, 2-214, 3-264, 4-342, 5-383

Bowling O M R W

Kasun Rajitha 10 1 90 1

Dilshan Madushanka 10 0 86 2

Dasun Shanaka 6 0 36 0

Dhananjaya de Silva 4 0 39 0

Matheesha Pathirana 10 0 95 1

Dunith Wellalage 10 0 81 1

Sri Lanka

P Nissanka b Jansen 0

K Perera b Jansen 7

K Mendis c Klaasen b Rabada 76

Sadeera S c Jansen b Coetzee 23

C Asalanka c sub b Ngidi 79

D de Silva c sub b Maharaj 11

D Shanaka b Maharaj 68

D Wellalage c Klaasen b Coetzee 0

K Rajitha c Markram b Coetzee 33

M Pathirana b Rabada 5

D Madushanka not out 4

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 14) 20

Total: (all out, 44.5 overs) 326

FOW: 1-1, 2-67, 3-109, 4-111, 5-150, 6-232, 7-233, 8-291, 9-322

Bowling O M R W

Lungi Ngidi 8 1 49 1

Marco Jansen 10 0 92 2

Kagiso Rabada 7.5 0 50 2

Keshav Maharaj 10 0 62 2

Gerald Coetzee 9 0 68 3

Player of the Match: A Markram

Mehidy all around as Bangladesh romp home

Dharamsala: Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the men's 50-overs World Cup, as South Africa's rampaging top-order helped them thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener here today. Electing to field, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan put his side in the driving seat by claiming three key wickets, while Mehidy (3/25) mopped up the tail. Mehidy then played a significant part in with 57 off 73 balls as they chased down 157 in 34.4 overs.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 156 (Gurbaz 47, Mehidy 3/25, Shakib 3/30); Bangladesh: 158/4 (Shanto 59*, Mehidy 57). Reuters

