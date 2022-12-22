12 years after playing his first Test match for India, Jaydev Unadkat had to wait 118 matches to play his second

Mirpur, December 22
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.
Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.
He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram.
Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2010, 12 years ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.
Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...