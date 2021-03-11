Women’s Worlds: 15-day camp for Indian boxers in Turkey

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

The Indian boxing contingent, including Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, for the women’s World Championships next month is set to leave for Istanbul in the early hours tomorrow for a 15-day camp ahead of the event to be held in the Turkish city.

The event, which was postponed from December last year in view of the Covid pandemic, is scheduled to take place between May 6 and 21 as per the revised International Boxing Association (IBA) schedule. “We had requested SAI to sanction a 15-day camp ahead of the World Championships so that boxers could acclimatise before the event,” women’s coach Bhaskar Bhatt said.

The event will be their first major assignment in a busy year that includes big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games in July-August and the Asian Games in September.

It will be Borgohain’s first competitive outing after her podium finish in the 69kg category in Tokyo, which no longer exists in either the IBA events or the Olympics.

Saweety Boora (75kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg) Pooja Rani (81kg) are India’s other medal hopes. —

#boxing