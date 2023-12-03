165 players to go under hammer in WPL auction

Mumbai

As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League scheduled to be held here on December 9. “Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said today.

Vijayawada

Manav regains men’s title, Sreeja wins women’s crown

Top-seeded Manav Thakkar defeated an injured G Sathiyan 4-2 to lift the men’s singles trophy while Sreeja Akula rallied to beat Archana Kamath and win the women’s crown in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here today.

Riyadh

Ronaldo walks off to chants of ‘’Messi, Messi’’ in loss

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the field with the gleeful chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi!” ringing in his ears from delighted Al-Hilal fans who had just watched their Saudi Pro League team beat the Portugal superstar’s Al-Nassr 3-0 in the Riyadh Derby on Friday.

Ahmedabad

PKL: Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants win

Gujarat Giants’ raider Sonu scored 11 touch points as they defeated Telugu Titans 38-32 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the EKA Arena here today. In the second match of the day, U Mumba turned on the style as they beat traditional powerhouse UP Yoddhas 34-31. Agencies