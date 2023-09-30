 19th Asian Games Hangzhou: Haul of fame : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 19th Asian Games Hangzhou: Haul of fame

19th Asian Games Hangzhou: Haul of fame

With 2 gold & 3 silver, shooters’ tally rises to 18, their best-ever haul

19th Asian Games Hangzhou: Haul of fame

Palak shot a 242.1 in the final of the women’s 10m air pistol for a Games record and individual gold. PTI



Hangzhou, September 29

The young Indian shooting brigade’s dominance at the Hangzhou Asian Games continued as the country bagged five more medals in the discipline today.

With two gold and three silver today, India have already surpassed their best-ever medal haul in the continental showpiece, and there are still two more days of shooting to come.

Swapnil, Aishwary and Akhil overcame the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769. The Indians smashed the world record by 8 points.

The grand success of the shooters over the last six days has seen them amass 18 medals — six gold, seven silver and five bronze — and surpass the 14 they had won at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. Palak Gulia and Esha Singh made it a one-two finish in the women’s 10m air pistol event after the trio of Esha, Palak and Divya TS grabbed the team silver.

The triumvirate of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran added a team gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. The 22-year-old Aishwary also won the individual silver. Esha (1 gold, 3 silver) and Aishwary (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) have won four medals each in this edition.

Teen spirit

The 18-year-old Esha led from the front as she guided the team to the silver medal today. Esha (579), Palak (577) and Divya (575) aggregated 1731 points, while China took the gold medal with a total of 1736, which is an Asian Games record. Chinese Taipei finished third with 1723.

Palak and Esha then set the shooting range ablaze in the final. The teenage duo challenged each other for the top podium finish until 17-year-old Palak edged ahead. She shot 242.1 in the final for a Games record, while Esha scored 239.7. It is the first time in this edition that two Indian shooters have finished one-two.

“My biggest competitor has always been me. I’m always fighting with myself,” said Palak, who hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana. “My first shot was 9.1. I was a bit nervous after that. But then I thought it’s not over, I have 23 more shots to go. How you come back from your bad shots defines you as an athlete. So I was only focusing on the process,” she added.

Esha said she would give her performance a nine out of 10. “The start was very nice. I was able to maintain my focus for as long as possible. There were times when it was not working out, but I’m glad that at the end it did,” she said.

Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala settled for the bronze after giving a tough fight to Esha.

Missed chance

In the 50m 3 positions event, the young trio of Aishwary (591), Swapnil (591) and Akhil (587), overcame the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769. The Indian trio smashed the world record by eight points. The host team finished with 1763 points, while South Korea were third with 1748 points. Aishwary and Swapnil qualified for the individual final as the top two shooters. Akhil, despite finishing fifth, missed out on the final as only two shooters from a country are allowed in the individual medal round.

In the final, China’s Du Linshu shot an Asiad record of 460.6 to deny the 22-year-old Indian the gold. Aishwary finished with 459.7, while China’s Tain Jiaming took bronze with of 448.3. The 28-year-old Swapnil led for a major part but a poor shot of 7.6 saw him fall from top position to fifth. He eventually finished fourth. — PTI\

Live on sony sports

Indians in action

Athletics (6:30am onwards)

Men’s long jump: Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar; Heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara; Women’s 100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj; Men’s 1,500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson;

Men’s 10,000m: Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar

Badminton

Men’s team semifinals: India vs South Korea 2:30pm

Boxing

Women’s 54kg last-8: Preeti Pawar 11:30am; Women’s 75kg last-8: Lovlina Borgohain 12:15pm; Men’s 57kg last-16: Sachin Siwach 1pm; Men’s +92kg last-8: Narender Berwal 2:15pm; Men’s 71kg last-8: Nishant Dev 6:30pm

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Round 2 of team events

Hockey

Men’s Pool A:

India vs Pakistan 6:15pm

Golf

(4am onwards)

Men’s and Women’s Round 3

Shooting

(6:30am onwards)

Mixed 10m pistol: Sarabjot Singh & Divya TS; Men’s trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu; Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari

Squash

Men’s team final:

India vs Pakistan 1pm

Table Tennis

(9:30am onwards)

Women’s singles last-8: Manika Batra; Men’s doubles last-8: Manush Shah & Manav Thakkar; Women’s doubles last-8: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee

Tennis

Mixed doubles final:

Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale 9:30am

Weightlifting (6:30am onwards)

Women’s 49kg: Mirabai Chanu Women’s 55kg: Bindyarani Devi

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

6
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

7
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

8
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

9
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

10
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row

Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington

3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from plumber’s scooter

3 Meerut cops suspended for concealing gun recovery from plumber's scooter

Head Constable Chaubey Singh, Constable Omveer Singh and Con...

New York city declares state of emergency over flash flooding

New York city declares state of emergency over flash flooding

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net