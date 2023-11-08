1ga Swiatek: Swiatek wins WTA Finals, regains world No. 1 ranking

Cancun (Mexico), November 7

Right after relinquishing the No. 1 ranking two months ago, Iga Swiatek couldn’t help but worry about trying to regain it.

“It’s hard not to think about stuff like that,” she explained.

And then Swiatek realised it was better to set that sort of thing aside and, instead, simply focus on playing her best tennis — and her best is better than anyone else’s at the moment. Swiatek earned her first WTA Finals title and clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking by overwhelming Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-0 on Monday in the latest in a series of dominant performances.

Today was like a highlight of this mental (approach) — just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff. I want to thank my team who have been with me for the whole season. Iga Swiatek

“Today was like a highlight of this mental (approach) — just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff,” said Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland who is the youngest WTA Finals champion since Petra Kvitova was 21 in 2011.

Swiatek went 5-0 at the tour’s season-closing championship, winning all 10 sets she played and ceding a total of just 20 games. That’s the fewest by the winner at the event for the top eight women in tennis since the round-robin format returned in 2003.

“She clearly really wanted that ranking,” Pegula said. “I mean, you could tell by the way she was competing here. ... She was, like today, crushing people.”

Swiatek extended her winning streak to 11 matches and improved to 68-11 in 2023 with six trophies, including her fourth career Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

Swiatek’s triumph also drops the curtain on a WTA Finals where players were vocal in their criticism of their sport’s governing body over the slapdash nature of the event. — Agencies