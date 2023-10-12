2 Indians will join 90 metres club, feels Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, October 11
Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra believes the day is not too far when two Indians javelin throwers will join the elite 90 metres club following his stirring duel with compatriot Kishore Jena at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Exactly a week back, Chopra and Jena had produced season’s best and personal best throws of 88.88m and 87.54m, respectively, to claim gold and silver after an intense duel. “In future I see two Indian javelin throwers joining the 90m club,” Chopra said on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony of the Asian Games athletics contingent by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
Chopra said that Jena’s performance during the just-concluded Asian Games fired him up. “It was a healthy rivalry between me and Jena in Hangzhou,” he said.
