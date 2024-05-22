2 race walkers forced to achieve Paris qualifying standard again

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 21

Two race walkers who had made the Paris Olympics qualifying standard in the 20km event have been told they have to achieve the mark again. Servin Sebastian and Arshpreet Singh achieved the standard at the National Open Race Walking Competition in Chandigarh in January. However, due to faulty reading, a few complaints and suspicion of manipulation, many results have been revised.

Servin had won bronze in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 03 seconds, while Arshpreet had finished fourth in 1:20:04. The qualifying standard is 1:20:10. Servin’s revised timing is 1:20:29.65, while Arshpreet’s new timing is 1:21:04. Both have been dropped from the Road to Paris list.

The two athletes were told about this development right before the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, held in Antalya on April 21. Servin finished 20th in 1:21:39, while Arshpreet was placed 66th in 1:33:39.

“It was a technical glitch which meant the initial timing was faulty. A few participants complained and there were suggestions that this was done to manipulate the results,” said a source. “The world body’s Athletics Integrity Unit was also involved in the discussion. The results were then revised,” he added.

Olympics dream all but over

For both the athletes, the task to earn the qualifying standard has only got harder. The duo is part of the team that is supposed to participate in a Race Walking Tour silver event in Slovakia.

The team has not been issued visa documents as of yet. While both the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are working on the issue, the team is tense as the event is scheduled to be held on May 25. The team is supposed to take the flight tomorrow but there is no guarantee that the travel documents will come by then.

Coach Basant Kumar is equally perplexed. “We were all surprised when the revision of timings happened,” Basant told The Tribune. “Also, the Slovakia event is a trial for the Indian team as only three can be sent to Paris. So Servin and Arshpreet have to make the standard but also need to finish in the top-three amongst the Indians to earn the ticket. It will be very tough,” he added.

